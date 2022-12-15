STEVE Crain heads to Perth in February to represent NSW RSL in the national RSL bowling championships.
This will be the fourth time the 51-year-old has represented NSW RSL. NSW were runners up this year.
"So we're hoping to go one better,'' he said.
Crain is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
All States and territories will be represented in the event.
Crain will lead-up for his side, while he has also been selected in a fours team to compete in a national open championship at the conclusion of the State titles.
Teams here can be made up of players from different States.
"I'm looking forward to playing in both of the championships,'' Crain said
"It's pretty competitive - there's a lot of good bowls played.''
"We should have a strong side, but Victoria, South Australia and Queensland are good as well.''
He plays in the RSL Zone 8 and he's had a string of wins in RSL bowls tournaments.
His biggest would be the State RSL pairs in 2021 along with the State RSL triples this year.
Crain's also enjoyed success in zone and club events with Taree Leagues.
He was the Leagues club minor singles champion in 2021 and runner up in the major singles this year.
He was also the runner up in the Zone 11 president's reserve singles last year while he has club triples and pairs titles on his CV.
Earlier this year he made the knockout rounds of the Australian pairs and singles.
Crain started bowling six years ago.
"My parents got me into it,'' he explained.
"They bought me my first set of bowls, because they thought it would be good for me to get out and about after I got out of the air force. So I started from there.''
He was in the air force for 10 years.
Crain enjoys the lead's role.
"It's a pretty important position,'' he said.
He plays three to four days a week and has no preference singles, pairs, triples or fours.
Next year he hopes to play No 2 pennants with Taree Leagues.
"I was in the lower grade pennants,'' he explained.
"But if I play in the top grade I can go in the open zone championships and I'm looking forward to that.
"I was playing president's reserve, which is limited to grade five and below.
Forster bowlers Peter Schroeder and Steve Pell are also in the NSW team. They won the State RSL pairs title this month.
