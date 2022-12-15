Manning River Times

Taree bowler Steve Crain in NSW RSL side to contest national titles in Perth

By Mick McDonald
Updated December 16 2022 - 9:55am, first published 9:00am
Steve Crain will represent NSW RSL in the Australian RSL championships to be played in Perth next month.

STEVE Crain heads to Perth in February to represent NSW RSL in the national RSL bowling championships.

Local News

