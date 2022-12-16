Teagan Luxton and Dylan Spicer of Taree are pleased to announce the birth of their son Jahkayden Charles-Christopher Luxton
Jahkayden was born on December 7, 2022 at Manning Base Hospital weighing 2.2 kilograms.
He is a brother to Mckye, Kalirrah and Lahkadiah.
Proud grandparents are Michelle and William Luxton of Taree.
Great grandparents are Maurice Wilkinson of Waitui and Maxwell Henry of Taree.
