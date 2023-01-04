Here's a look at what you can expect when the Wingham Summertime Rodeo rolls into town on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Back after a COVID enforced postponement, the rodeo will be held at the Wingham Showground on Saturday January 7 and will feature all of the action and excitement the event has become known for.
In addition to the usual program of events in the arena, there will be entertainment provided by musician, Georgie Darr from 9.30pm, plus the always amusing Big Al Wilson rodeo clown.
There will be food and drink available, plus a licensed bar until 11pm.
Gates open at noon when the slack rounds will commence, with the main event from 6pm onwards.
For patron safety, viewing pleasure and security, no gazebos or tarps are to be erected on the rodeo bank.
No alcohol or glass bottles are allowed.
