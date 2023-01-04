Manning River Times
Wingham Summertime Rodeo 2018 to 2019

By Scott Calvin
Updated January 5 2023 - 9:11am, first published 7:00am
Here's a look at what you can expect when the Wingham Summertime Rodeo rolls into town on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

