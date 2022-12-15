It just wouldn't be Christmas without having 91 Cowper Street at Chatham lit up like the Eiffel Tower at night.
Just as he's done since 2005, Bruce King is at it again with his eye catching display of Christmas lights, inflatables, cut-outs, a Santa sled and more.
While it has become something of an institution to the neighbourhood and an endless source of joy to children of the area, there is another reason for all the effort the Kings put into lighting up the street.
Ever since Bruce lost his brother to cancer in 2011 he's been using the end of year event to raise money for the Cancer Council, usually raising between $500 to $1000 each year.
"They do a great job, the Cancer Council," Bruce said.
"They help out people in difficulty with cancer, and they give families support with money, all that sort of stuff.
"It's very important to help them out and with a bit of luck, one day we might find a cure for it."
It may seem like only a drop in the bucket, but it is the efforts of people like Bruce and his family that help keep organisations like Cancer Council running.
Every year in NSW alone, almost 48,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer.
The money raised helps support those in need, is used for ongoing research, and helps people to reduce their cancer risk.
And in the case of the King family's Christmas decorating efforts, it also brings joy and festivity to their local neighbourhood.
"We've got a lot of lights, we've got blow ups, cut outs, we have a Santa sled and an imitation Harley chopper for the kids to sit on, we've got fake-snow machines, making snow cones and on Christmas Eve we'll have Mr Whippy here too."
Sure sounds like Christmas.
The Kings' display will be available to view all through December until New Year's day.
Donations can be made in cash at the premises or by donating online through the Cancer Council website
