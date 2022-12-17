Saturday saw members attending to celebrate Taree and District Model Railway Club's Christmas party.
Prior to this the quarterly general meeting was held. This was of particular interest because of initial discussion in regard to the club's constitution.
Members were asked to decide whether they will adopt Fair Trading's Model Constitution for future use. The advantage of this is that any amendments by Fair Trading are automatically adopted at no cost.
Members voted to go down this path, but table it for discussion at the February 11 general meeting.
Tony Foat proposed a vote of thanks to the committee for another successful year in spite of difficult times due to COVID, etc. This proposal was warmly received by all.
After the meeting members enjoyed a session of running their trains. And it was a truly mixed bag of locos and rolling stock on the layouts. This was made enjoyable with the serving of "finger food" and nibbles.
We also had the pleasure of meeting a couple who have just moved into the area from Sydney. Obviously keen enthusiasts, we can expect the pleasure of their company in the near future.
At lunchtime the serious business of enjoying the main meal commenced. Members certainly displayed a very keen interest in this part of the celebrations.
The afternoon was rounded off by another session of running trains.
The committee and members wish to thank their friends in the public for their continued support during these difficult times. We all hopeeveryone enjoys a great Christmas and New Years celebrations with familyand friends,and we look forward to seeing you in the New Year.
