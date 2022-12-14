Tinonee Public School returned to the Manning Entertainment Centre in Taree for their Presentation Assembly 2022 on Thursday, December 8.
There was a good attendance of parents and friends to support the students who gave a number of performances in between class presentations.
Masters of Ceremonies were captains and vice captains for 2022 Isabella Stamp, Joel Creek, Maggie Martin and Jordan Robson who are to be congratulated on their efforts extending a welcome to all.
Special guests included Rick Clissold, and Uncle Russell Saunders of Tinonee who gave the Welcome to Country.
The first item was a delightful performance by the dance group of young ballerinas from kindergarten to year three which was followed by principal Karen Austin's report.
Presentations were then made to students of kindergarten, year 1S and year 2M before students of year six showed their acting talents with their play Bunfight at the OK Corral which brought laughs from the audience.
Further presentations were made to year KH by 2/3J teachers then came the sports report and awards by Mr Saville followed by awards to year 4/5M.
Now it was presentation by kindergarten and stage one choir who presented a medley of songs before year 5A were presented with their awards.
The primary choir got everyone into the Christmas spirit singing Rocking Around the Christmas Tree and Days like This.
Mrs Elliott then presented her class awards which was followed by reading improvement awards by Mrs Stone.
Mrs Katie Kelly gave the P and C report and thanked everyone who had contributed to the year's meetings and events and to all those dedicated members who operate the canteen, especially supervisor Michelle Swannack.
A well kept secret was announced by Michelle when Mrs Judy Cluss was presented with a special gift for her 20 years of continued service to working on the canteen most Fridays. Judy was overwhelmed and responded with a short speech.
The P and C Raffle was drawn and five excited winners each collected a lovely hamper of Christmas goodies.
The citizenship award was presented by Ms Austin assisted by Mr Clissold followed by the announcement of school dux.
The announcement of school captains for 2023 was made by outgoing 2022 captains and they received a great round of applause.
The National Anthem then followed and the event wound up with a powerpoint presentation of photos from events and activities undertaken during 2022.
Well done to principal Karen and her staff and the students who have brought great credit to their school.
Members of Wingham RSL Auxiliary gathered at Wingham Services Club on Wednesday for their Christmas get together and lunch.
Twelve members and guests were present to enjoy a meal and even though Santa Claus couldn't make it in person, he had left each member a small gift of lollies under the Christmas tree, that was part of the table decorations.
Members were delighted to have been placed second in the Lady Woodward Achievement Award and received an inscribed medal along with a framed certificate. After the meal, members all gathered for a photo with the prestigious award.
Congratulations to all for their efforts and they can now take a break until their first meeting in 2023.
A great roll up of players, past and present, along with friends gathered in the Wingham Services Club auditorium last Friday evening for Group Three's Rugby League Hall of Fame induction of five players from days gone by, namely Max Coggan, John Parish, Norm Taylor, Darrin Dark and Allan Skinner, together with football broadcaster Marshall Loadsman.
Long time resident Mrs Margaret Mary Green, known to all as Mary, late of Wingham passed away on December 1 aged 94 years. Mary's funeral was held at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Thursday, December 15 followed by internment in the Wingham Cemetery. Sincere condolences to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren - rest in peace, Mary.
Santa Claus and his elves made a visit to Tinonee on Thursday afternoon to the delight of many youngsters. Santa was helped on his travels by members of Tinonee Rural Fire Service and their big shiny vehicle. I believe Santa had some sweets to hand out to all those children who had been good.
