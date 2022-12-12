Swim safe: How to teach your kids about water safety

While swimming can be a great way to stay cool and have fun, it's important to make sure that your kids know how to stay safe around water. Picture from Shutterstock.

As the weather gets warmer, many families will be spending more time near water - whether it's at the pool, the beach, or even just in the backyard.

And while swimming can be a great way to stay cool and have fun, it's important to make sure that your kids know how to stay safe around water.



Here are a few tips to help you teach your kids about water safety:

Teach them about poolside safety

When children are taught about the dangers of swimming pools and the importance of pool fencing, they can develop a healthy respect for the water and learn how to stay safe around it.

Additionally, teaching children to always make sure the gate to the pool is closed can help them to understand the importance of following safety rules.



By instilling these values at an early age, you can help to create a generation of safe, responsible swimmers. So whether you're a parent, guardian, or teacher, take the time to teach the youngsters in your life about pool fencing-it could save a life.

In Australia, drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death for children aged 0-5 years old. In order to help prevent these tragic accidents, all swimming pools must be fenced in accordance with strict safety regulations.



The pool fence must be a minimum of 1200mm high, with no gaps or openings that a child could squeeze through.

Furthermore, the fence must be designed in such a way that it is difficult for young children to climb over. These regulations are in place to help keep children safe, and they should be followed carefully by all pool owners.



By taking these simple precautions, you can help to protect your children from a potentially fatal accident.

Make sure they know how to swim

Swimming is a great way to stay fit and healthy, and it's a skill that everyone should know. Unfortunately, many kids don't learn how to swim until they're older.



This can be due to a variety of factors, including a lack of access to swimming lessons or a fear of the water. As a result, many kids miss out on the benefits of swimming.

There are a few things you can do to make sure your kids know how to swim. First, if they don't already know how, sign them up for swimming lessons.



This will give them the chance to learn basic swimming techniques in a safe and controlled environment. Additionally, take them to the pool or beach on a regular basis.

This will help them get comfortable with the water and give them the opportunity to practise their swimming skills.



Finally, make sure they always have someone with them when they're swimming, whether it's an adult or another child who knows how to swim.



By taking these steps, you can help your kids enjoy all the benefits that come with knowing how to swim.

Identify a safe swimming area

This means looking for areas that are well- supervised and have lifeguards on duty. Also, be sure to teach your kids to stay away from bodies of water that are unmarked or unsupervised.

There are many areas that are unsafe for children to be swimming in. One of the most dangerous is near a dam.



The currents can be very strong and can quickly pull a child under the water. Another area that is dangerous for children to swim is in fast-moving rivers. The powerful currents can easily sweep a child away.

Additionally, many lakes and ponds have hidden drop-offs where the water suddenly becomes deep. These areas can be especially dangerous for small children who may not be able to swim to safety.

Finally, any body of water that is not supervised by lifeguards can be unsafe for children.



Children should always be closely supervised when swimming, and lifeguards should be contacted if there is any doubt about the safety of the area.

Dangers of swimming alone

Be sure to emphasise that they should always swim with a buddy, and never go off into deep water by themselves.

When kids are swimming in the pool, they should always be supervised by an adult who knows how to swim. The adult should be within arm's reach of the child at all times.



In addition, the adult should be paying attention to the child and not talking on the phone or reading a book. If there are multiple adults present, they should take turns being responsible for the supervision of the child.

In addition, adults should be aware of the potential hazards in the swimming area, such as sharp rocks or slippery bricks.



By supervising kids when they are swimming, we can help to ensure their safety and prevent unnecessary accidents.

Have a plan for emergencies

No one ever expects to find themselves in an emergency situation, but it's important to be prepared just in case.



If you have children, be sure to teach them what to do if they find themselves in trouble in the water - such as how to float on their back or signal for help.

And be sure that someone in your family knows CPR, just in case. Having a plan in place can help everyone stay calm and focused in the event of an emergency.



By taking some simple steps ahead of time, you can ensure that your family is prepared for whatever comes your way.

