Taree's first Indigenous Rotary exchange student going to Brazil

"I'm very, very proud to be the first Indigenous exchange student."
So says Savanah Bell of Harrington, who is currently finishing up year 10 at Chatham High School in preparation for year 11.
However, she is going to have to defer year 11 for 12 months. She will be boarding a plane to Sao Paulo, Brazil on January 11, 2023. She will be wearing an official Rotary jacket, and will be spending 12 months in Brazil as an exchange student, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning.
"It's going to be worth it, though," Savanah says, about being one year behind her classmates when she gets back to Australia.
Savanah, born on Wodi Wodi country, near Wollongong, now identifies as a Biripi woman. Aboriginal culture is something she is excited to be sharing with people in South America.
"We always go over and we do stuff with Australian culture, but I reckon it's really important to teach about Indigenous culture," Savanah says.
"I want to help them learn some English or educate them about some Indigenous Australian culture."
In return, she is also keen to soak in Latino and Hispanic culture, as "it's always been a massive interest of mine," she says.
Another thing she is looking forward to is a tour of the Amazon, which her parents are paying for to do while she is in South America.
Savannah was inspired to look into becoming Rotary exchange student by her sister's friend, who went to Taiwan as an exchange student.
"And I thought, I really want to do that," Savanah says.
She was also spurred on by a yen for travel, acquired after a trip to New Zealand.
"It just sparked a massive interest for me for traveling and I just want to go over (to South America)."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
