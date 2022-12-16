Manning River Times
Taree's first Indigenous Rotary exchange student going to Brazil

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
December 16 2022 - 3:00pm
Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning president Julie Ann Booth, Savanah Bell and mum Karen Bell. Picture Julia Driscoll

"I'm very, very proud to be the first Indigenous exchange student."

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

