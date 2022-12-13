A crowd of around 2000 gathered in Taree's Queen Elizabeth Park on Sunday for Carols by Candlelight on the Riverstage.
Organised by combined service clubs of Taree (Rotary, Lions and Quota), the event was blessed with great weather as a classic early summer's day drifted into a pleasantly warm late afternoon and evening.
The audience was treated to performances by, among others, Lady Popera, Stacey Evans, Dean Snook, Hope Saunders and Kevin Ballard with the MidCoast Christian College Band backing up the vocalists on stage.
The family friendly event was even visited by Santa, who had his 'elfers' with him to hand out sweets to the excited and appreciative children present.
The Lions club fired up a barbecue that was so popular they had to replenish their stock of meat three times to keep up with the hungry patrons, while at times the crowd was so taken with the musical performances that the area became a sea of waving glow wands lighting up the twilight.
After such a great event, organisers are looking forward to doing it all again next year, but before they do there will be the carols at Old Bar, Harrington and Black Head next Sunday, December 18, and Forster Tuncurry carols on Monday, December 19.
