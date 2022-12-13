Manning River Times
Carols by the Riverstage in Taree a great success

December 13 2022 - 3:00pm
A crowd of around 2000 gathered in Taree's Queen Elizabeth Park on Sunday for Carols by Candlelight on the Riverstage.

