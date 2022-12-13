Old Bar RSL Sub-branch president honoured at Sydney Opera House

RSL NSW received an invitation to the Premier's Volunteer Reception at the Sydney Opera House for a lunch with Premier Dominic Perrottet MP. Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch president, Jeff Earley, was put forward to attend along with four other volunteers for RSL NSW. He attended last week.
"Jeff has transformed his sub-branch through a significant range of initiatives and involvement with the local community," president of the RSL Lower North Coast District Council, Brian Willey, said
"Under his leadership, the sub-branch service member numbers have increased, and the Auxiliary has commenced and grown to 25 members with a combined membership of over 90.
"Sub-branch members have landscaped and improved their small memorial and obtained the township's support in identifying a new location for a new and improved memorial.
"Weekly meat raffles in the main street, monthly social events, and sports and recreation challenges have abounded.
"The sub-branch wellbeing and advocacy support services have gained momentum and prominence.
"Residents of the township have learnt much about what RSL NSW does and what it stands for. I am honoured to put Jeff's name forward as an attendee to the premier's reception."
Old Bar Catholic, Christmas day mass at 8.30am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hall Street, Old Bar.
There will be no 11am Anglican service on Christmas day at Old Bar. There will be one parish service at St John's Taree at 9am.
There will be no 4pm Old Bar Bible Church service on Christmas Day.
On Sunday October 18, at 5pm, there will be carols at the Surf Club organised by One Life Church.
On Tuesday December 20, at 7pm there will be carols in the church grounds, Hall Street, Old Bar organised by Old Bar Bible Church (Wingham Presbyterian). Bring a chair.
The next Old Bar markets will be held this December 18 from 3pm to 8pm. These markets have grown in popularity in the past few months with more than 60 stalls operating. This will lead into the carols at the Surf Club.
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch will have a stall where they will continue selling their Christmas mega-raffle tickets and this raffle will be drawn at the end of the evening.
The very final activity for the Barwalla RSL Day Club was its annual Christmas party last Monday. Members and volunteers, past and present, met at Club Old Bar for a morning tea and lunch.
The time was interspersed with multiple lucky door prize draws and a number of raffle prizes also. The day was rounded out with a Christmas cake, made by one of the long serving volunteers, Laurie Mills, who is famous in Old Bar for the wonderful Christmas cakes he makes every year for his friends.
Despite the difficulties faced at the AGM, the Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association general meeting that followed made some progress.
The long running project to erect history signs on the Coles car park fence has now been abandoned after being met with several obstacles including the provision of an engineer's certificate and a requirement to submit a development application to council. What should have been a reasonably simple project with no risk or danger involved became unviable.
The researcher, Janine Roberts, will be requested to provide an addition to the work already undertaken and that information will join the existing items on the website. These items could possibly contribute to in-situ history signs around the area if such a project is undertaken.
In 2023 the association will look at updating the town and area map in Lauders' car park. The Old Bar Men's Shed have agreed to assist by carrying out the work to replace the polycarbonate panel on the town notice board at the front of Coles car park.
It was advised that MidCoast Council has appointed a landscape architect, Craig Luff, who would be seeking community input into upgrading of Old Bar State Park around the surf club area.
Council arranged a review of the walking trails in the State park from Old Bar to Mud Bishops in October attended by representatives of the Lions Club (involved in the original community project to create the trails), Manning Coastcare and National Parks Association as well as four council staff.
A program of upgrading and sign posting is being developed. The future repair of facilities at Mud Bishops and protection from further vandalism is also being discussed.
Council is to be contacted regarding preservation of the historic tree on the Clerke Street verge next to Flow Bar. The tree is dying back and the soil around it compacted. Originally gifted by Mud Bishop, so quite old, it is mentioned in history stories as a corkwood, though it has been professionally identified as a mangrove boobialla (Myoporum acuminatum).
Goldspring project manager, Tom McDermott, advises Old Bar Road reconstruction is now complete. The final work carried out earlier this week involved placing rocks adjacent to the road edge in the vicinity of Redbank cemetery where the surface has been built up considerably. This should prevent the shoulder eroding.
The project should have highlighted to everyone using the road just how much traffic travels along it on a daily basis, especially during peak hours.
Now we await the commencement of the final section closer to town, especially in the zone just west of the service station.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.