Old Bar RSL Sub-branch president honoured at Sydney Opera House

By Ian Dimmock
Updated December 14 2022 - 10:23am, first published 10:00am
Jeff Earley was one of four RSL NSW representatives selected to have lunch with the NSW Premier at the Sydney Opera House. Pictures Teresa Earley

RSL NSW received an invitation to the Premier's Volunteer Reception at the Sydney Opera House for a lunch with Premier Dominic Perrottet MP. Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch president, Jeff Earley, was put forward to attend along with four other volunteers for RSL NSW. He attended last week.

