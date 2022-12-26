Manning River Times
North Coast Speedboat Classic Club on Manning River for fun run

By Rick Kernick
December 26 2022 - 12:00pm
The normally peaceful surrounds of the Manning River was shaken by the rumble of passing speedboats recently as the North Coast Speedboat Classics Club held its final fun run for the year.

