"THE challenge here is enormous and the implications for the wider football community area great.''
So said Mike Parsons from Taree, the new chair of Northern NSW Football.
Mr Parsons was elected chair after what has been described as an overthrow of the previous board at an extraordinary general meeting held in Newcastle. This was led by five of the seven member zones, including Football Mid North Coast.
This saw the majority of the previous board, including the chair Helene O'Neill, replaced. Mark Trenter is the only survivor from the previous board.
Paul Sandilands from Forster-Tuncurry is also part of the new hierarchy. Mr Sandilands is also a councillor on MidCoast Council and was formerly on the Football Mid North Coast board.
"Obviously I was part of the planning process, but with the support of the board after all the dust had settled I was elected chair,'' Mr Parsons said.
"The CEO, David Eland, resigned before the new board was elected. It is what it is and we're now looking to move forward.
"We'll be putting a temporary CEO in place and go to market for a replacement. In the meantime it's business as usual for Northern NSW Football.''
Mr Parsons said the previous board and administration were looking to disband the current structure of the zone and centralise the running of the code.
"They were looking to take over the overall running of football from the office of Northern NSW (based in Newcastle). The main charter of the new board is to retain the integrity, functionality and autonomy of those zone boards and the current structure to maintain the historical agreements with Northern NSW Football.
"That means providing hands-on delivery of local services, community football competitions and associated football matters, with the assistance if required from Northern NSW.''
Mr Parsons said the new board will focus on the development of grassroots football within Northern NSW.
He pointed out that Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said improving pathways and structures along with coaching and education systems is a must if Australia is to succeed as a footballing nation.
"If we can deliver better programs and better technical training and more assistance to grassroots, junior and community football, the level of enjoyment increases as the players' ability to play the game improves.''
Mr Parsons expects the new board to meet in person early in the new year.
"Board members come from as far afield as Lismore,'' he said.
"It's a very diverse board and it's very football orientated. We have marketing people, governance lawyers, ex-professional footballers.
"We're looking forward to growing the game and maintaining the game across all the zones. I go from one smaller part of the picture with Football Mid North Coast to caretaking the overall running of football in Northern NSW.
"My board and myself are only caretakers of the game. It's looking at opportunities for the youth.
"My playing days are well and truly over but my level of passion remains unwavering.
"It's not without its trials and tribulations, but these are exciting times.''
Mr Parsons was on the Football Mid North Coast board for 15 years, serving eight as chairman.
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher congratulated Mr Parsons and Mr Sandilands.
He said FMNC clubs would be contacted soon and he expects replacements on the board would be in place soon.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
