TAREE United leads the Manning T2 cricket competition going into the Christmas break.
United has 48 points and is comfortably clear of Pacific Palms, Bulahdelah and Old Bar Tavern. The competition will resume on Saturday, January 14.
United lost just three wickets in overhauling Taree West's innings of 7/211 in the game at Cundletown.
Taree West skipper Andrew Dack won the toss and elected to bat. Dack (23) and Adam McLeod (26) gave the side a sold 51 run start before Rodney Ellis made a big hitting 77. Ellis smashed seven boundaries and three sixes in his 54 ball stay at the crease. Joshua Smith made 27 and this included five boundaries.
Cooper Garland remained 19 not out at the tail end of the innings. Ian Cameron with 2/47 from eight was the most successful bowler.
Openers Bevan Coleman and Tony Mills put United on the front foot in the run chase, adding 66 before Mills was dismissed for 27.
Coleman made a quickfire 50 from 55 balls with eight boundaries. Coleman and Ian Cameron took the score to 109 with Cameron making 28 including two boundaries and two sixes. Coleman was out with the score on 147.
However, Jacob Smith (36) and Dylan Wadwell (39) ensured there were not further loss of wickets, United hitting the winning runs in the 35th over.
Old Bar Tavern (6/122) chased down Bulahdelah's innings of 9/211, highlighted by an unbeaten 76 by Ben Witchard. David Balaam (5/20) and Simon Miller (3/16) were the destroyers for Pacific Palms in the clash against Wingham Australian Hotel. Wingham made 79, although Palms lost six wickets in the run chase.
David Webster from Great Lakes was trapped in front by Wingham Manning Freight's Richard Sowter for 92 in the clash at Central Park, Wingham. Webster hit 11 boundaries and faced 86 deliveries.
Great Lakes finished at 8/220. Jade Stace led Wingham's reply, retiring on 100 from just 61 balls. Stace hit 11 boundaries and a six. Wingham made 179 in reply.
Riley Webster claimed 3/9 for Great Lakes.
