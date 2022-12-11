The NSW Nationals have preselected current mayor of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Peta Pinson as their candidate for the Mid North Coast seat of Port Macquarie at the 2023 State election.
The announcement was made on Saturday, December 10, at the Save Our Breakwall rally.
Cr Pinson has spoken out against the NSW Government and Transport for NSW's planned upgrade to the breakwall over recent months.
At the November ordinary council meeting Cr Pinson said the State Government "needs to prove and be responsible for what they're doing here" in regards to the upgrade that will see the removal of pine trees, a potential impact on the surf break and some of the painted rocks submerged.
"The community has voiced very loudly their concerns about the breakwall and I think it does need to go to the top," she said at the November council meeting.
Cr Pinson addressed the crowd during the rally and said she wants to be a "voice for all" in the community.
"When I ran for mayor in 2016, I did it because I wanted to be a voice for you all," she said. "I came back in 2017 and I asked you again for your vote and you gave it to me and since 2017 I have been proud to be your voice on council."
When announcing she would be running against sitting Liberal MP Leslie Williams, Cr Pinson said she got into government because she wanted to make a difference.
"I'm going to hang up my independent colours and I'm going to run for State government next year and I'm going to run against Leslie Williams," she said.
"I'm going to take every one of your voices into parliament and into Macquarie Street and I'm going to say this isn't bloody good enough."
Deputy Premier of NSW Paul Toole also spoke at the announcement during the breakwall rally and said Port Macquarie has a "mayor that's passionate about her community".
"She is going to make a difference because that's the kind of person you want in the Parliament of NSW," he said.
"You have someone who wants to ensure that your voice is heard. You want someone who is going to stand up for you.
"Peta Pinson, you'll be a bloody good member in the parliament because you'll represent every one of these people that are out here today."
Cr Pinson is the first woman elected to the role of mayor for the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
Her election as a popular elected mayor came after a by-election in August 2017. She completed her first term as mayor in late 2021.
After the 2021 local government election, Cr Pinson was successfully re-elected to her mayoral position.
She will remain in her position as the Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor following the preselection announcement.
The Port Macquarie electorate includes Comboyne, Coopernook, Coralville, Crowdy Head, Hannam Vale, Harrington, Johns River, Killabakh, Langley Vale, Lansdowne, Lansdowne Forest, Middle Brother, Moorland, Stewarts River, Upper Lansdowne and Waitui.
