What's better than a Christmas tree shining with lights in the corner of the loungeroom?
How about 40 or more trees by the Taree foreshore for everyone to share.
Thanks to the joint efforts of Team Taree and the Taree on Manning Rotary Club, about 40 to 50 trees along the riverbank area have been decorated with Christmas lights to add to the festive spirit.
The campaign is called 'Light Up Taree' and is seeking to restore a little of the Christmas holiday magic that may have been missing over recent years.
RELATED: 2017 Carols in the Park Taree
According to event organiser, Natasha Chapman, the riverbank area was the perfect place for such a venture.
"The idea was to bring some Christmas lights in and get everybody into the Christmas spirit a little bit this season," Natasha said, "And to obviously utilise the beautiful riverbank and the space we have as well.
"We're in daylight savings now so later into the evening when the lights start to come on, we can hopefully get some people down utilising the recreation space."
When the word was originally put out to businesses seeking sponsorship of the event, even the organisers were surprised by the take-up rate, extending the scope of the operation beyond the limited decorations they first had in mind.
"We put the call out to some local businesses earlier in the week and put together what we called a sponsorship pack, which was a $100 donation to light up a tree," said organiser, Natasha Chapman.
"We had 30 businesses in the first couple of days sign up and sponsor for lights and machine hire to get the job done."
With over a kilometre of lights being rigged, the decorative effect will no doubt add to other events happening in the area.
"I think this was our first year back doing Christmas carols on the riverbank as well so the idea was to get the lights up and on before everybody gets down here to enjoy the carols again, which is nice to have," Natasha said.
"We're hoping to keep the lights up and on until after Australia Day, with the Australia Day concert and other things happening down here on the riverbank."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.