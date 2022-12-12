Manning River Times
Home/News
Photos

Bicentennial Gardens rejuvenated thanks to Rotary clubs

December 13 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taree's Bicentennial Gardens have undergone a substantial makeover thanks to the combined efforts of the Rotary club of Taree, Taree North and Taree on Manning, and the Friends of Browns Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.