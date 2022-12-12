Taree's Bicentennial Gardens have undergone a substantial makeover thanks to the combined efforts of the Rotary club of Taree, Taree North and Taree on Manning, and the Friends of Browns Creek.
The project represents a substantial upgrade to the park which was initially opened in 1988 as part of the bicentennial celebrations.
The current refurbishments represent the culmination of 18 months planning and work which was made possible through $150,000 funding from the federal government.
According to project manager and Rotary Club of Taree member, David Denning, the project has substantially revamped the site, with installation of additional facilities along with maintenance on the existing gardens.
"We've put in six sandstone seats along the main path, and we've put in a path and viewing area by the Wynter Memorial. We've also put in 16 solar lights throughout the park," Mr Denning said.
"We've demolished the front brick fence down to a height of 600 millimetres and hopefully before Christmas we'll have a sandstone capping put on top of the wall that can be used as a seat."
At present three concrete slabs have been poured that will allow for the addition of picnic shelters, seating and barbecues to be installed at a future date once further funding has been secured.
The decision to have the slabs prepared prior to additional construction was made to eliminate further intrusions into the park area by concrete trucks and heavy machinery.
Local business Kedwell Constructions was used for the concreting work while landscape architect, Rupert Milne Home was enlisted for design of the garden upgrade.
Also contributing were about 20 Rotary members who provided labour and construction skills, further helping to minimise costs and make the most of the grant money available.
Plans are in place for further development of the site, including the installation picnic and barbecue settings, additional work to the garden beds, playground equipment, and a series of 'information stations' where visitors can scan their phones for access to information on the history and ecology of the area.
However this and any further development of the site is dependent on receiving further grant funding, a process that is currently in progress.
