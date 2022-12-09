Manning River Times
MidCoast Council's annual Waterway and Catchment Report Card released

December 10 2022 - 10:30am
Michael Orr, environmental technician with the Department of Planning and Environment, monitoring water in the Karuah River. Picture supplied

In 2022, Mid Coast estuaries were impacted by the large amounts of rain during the summer sampling period, MidCoast Council's annual Waterway and Catchment Report Card found.

