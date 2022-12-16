Our town set to sparkle and shine

For years we turned our back on our greatest asset, the Manning River. Our main shopping strip was Victoria Street, which at one time was also the Pacific Highway. That meant four lanes of road to cross with prams and kids in tow, and in holiday time it was gridlock and a nightmare. The view from the foreshore - Queen Elizabeth Park - was the back of those stores and in many cases, it was ugly.
For a few days each year the foreshore came into its own for the aquatic festival, and thousands of people flocked to it (picture taken in 1985). Thanks to the festival, many riverbank improvements such as the rock retaining wall were added.
Then some serious efforts were made to make it the space we have today, with paved walkways and landscaping, picnic tables, playgrounds and most recently, the RiverStage, built for the community after a concerted effort by Rotary and Lions service clubs.
And now the riverbank sparkles with the addition of solar-powered fairy lights, just in time for last Sunday's very successful Taree Carols by Candlelight at the RiverStage, presented by the combined service clubs of Taree (Rotary, Lions and Quota). The project will "light up Taree" between now and the Australia Day weekend, adding a magical backdrop to our New Year's Eve fireworks as well. Thanks to those businesses who so enthusiastically sponsored the lights, the response exceeded expectations.
And of the subject of Christmas cheer, I applaud the efforts of Bruce King and his family who once again are presenting a spectacular display of lights and more in Cowper Street, for our community to enjoy and raising funds for the Cancer Council at the same time. Bruce has something extra special planned for Christmas Eve.
Driving around Taree and Wingham in the evening, I have viewed some stunning Christmas lights displays, thank you for the joy you bring.
A shout out to the Rural Fire Service brigades who will be helping Santa tour the villages again this Christmas Eve, providing a magical experience for the children.
This Sunday, the communities of Harrington, Old Bar and Black Head are hosting carols. You'll find details and more to do HERE
Toni Bell
Editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
