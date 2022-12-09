Our foreshore set to sparkle and shine

For years we turned our back on our greatest asset, the Manning River. Our main shopping strip was Victoria Street, which at one time was also the Pacific Highway. That meant four lanes of road to cross with prams and kids in tow, and in holiday time it was gridlock and a nightmare. The view from the foreshore - Queen Elizabeth Park - was the back of those stores and in many cases, it was ugly.
For a few days each year the foreshore came into its own for the aquatic festival, and thousands of people flocked to it (picture taken in 1985). Thanks to the festival, many riverbank improvements such as the rock retaining wall were added.
Then some serious efforts were made to make it the space we have today, with paved walkways and landscaping, picnic tables, playgrounds and most recently, the Riverstage, built for the community after a concerted effort by Rotary and Lions service clubs.
And this week, the riverbank is set to sparkle with the addition of solar-powered fairy lights, just in time for the Taree Carols by Candlelight on Sunday evening at the Riverstage, presented by the combined service clubs of Taree (Rotary, Lions and Quota). Take a chair or picnic rug.
For those seeking a bit of nostalgia, and reminiscent of those aquatic festival days, classic speedboats return to the Manning River this weekend. Today Saturday around 10am the boats will complete a run from Wingham to Manning Point for lunch and return. They should pass Taree around 10.30am. Then on Sunday, the boats and their owners will be at Wingham's newly upgraded Riverside Reserve.
You'll find more to do HERE
And in case you missed the news, a photo taken by our photographer Scott Calvin at NAIDOC celebrations back in July was chosen as the photo of the year in the non-dailies category at this ACM awards this week. ACM is the publisher of the Manning River Times. Scott's video reflecting on the Darawank bushires of 2019, that was viewed as part of the Bushfire Coronial Inquiry earlier this year, was highly commended in the "best use of multi media" category. Congratulations Scott.
Toni Bell
Editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
