SPORT will again be recognised at the 2023 Australia Day awards function in Taree, however, there'll be a different slant.
The winner of the Ken McDonald Memorial-Manning River Times Sportstar of the Year has been announced on Australia Day as part of the celebrations for several years.
However, this will now be part of an expanded awards night to be held at the Winning Post Function Centre in March.
So Taree Australia Day organisers have included a "services to sport" category. This will recognise the efforts of an official or volunteer.
"The person doesn't have to be currently involved in their sport,'' an Australian Day organising committee spokesman said.
"Organisations can nominate a past or present member who deserves to be honoured for their work.''
Taree's Australia Day function will again be held on the RiverStage at Queen Elizabeth Park and as has been the case since 2020, will be organised by the combined service clubs of Taree.
Nomination forms the for the Australia Day awards are available at the Club Taree Website for download, Essential Tax and Accounting 22 Pulteney Street or Centrepoint Café.
The Australia Day award ceremony will start at 9am.
Meanwhile, the finalists for the Ken McDonald Memorial Manning River Times Sportstar of the Year will be determined early next month.
The Times award has a history dating back to 1960, when test cricketer Johnny Martin was the inaugural winner. State champion sailor Troy Lewis won the 2021 award.
