Manning River Times
Home/News

Service to sport award now on Taree's Australia Day program

By Mick McDonald
December 16 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Taree Australia Day function will again be held in Queen Elizabeth Park.

SPORT will again be recognised at the 2023 Australia Day awards function in Taree, however, there'll be a different slant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.