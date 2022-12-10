Manning River Times
Home/News

Let's have a chat: Leslie Williams MP is the latest in our interview series with civic leaders

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
December 10 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

SUE STEPHENSON, PORT MACQUARIE NEWS EDITOR: I've set out to discover what drives our public leaders; and what better way to have a chat than over a cup of coffee. The next in this series of simple Q & As is with the Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, who I caught up with at Brooklyn in Sovereign Hills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.