Football Mid North Coast plans a return to zone premier league

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 8 2022 - 3:00pm
Taree Wildcats playing in a Coastal Premier League game in Taree this year. The club could be part of a revamped zone premier league in 2023.

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast remains confident a two grade Zone Premier League (ZPL) with a minimum of eight clubs will be in place next season.

