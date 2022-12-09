Manning River Times
Wingham Library upgrade delays due to contractor availability

December 9 2022 - 12:00pm
The extension to Wingham Library is complete and work is progressing on the inside. Picture supplied

The Wingham Library upgrade continues but has been delayed by the lift contractor's availability to install the internal lift, MidCoast Council says.

