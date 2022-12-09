Wingham Library upgrade delays due to contractor availability

The Wingham Library upgrade continues but has been delayed by the lift contractor's availability to install the internal lift, MidCoast Council says.
The project is now expected to be completed in the first few months of 2023.
"While we are disappointed with the delay to opening, we are excited to share that we are planning two weeks of community celebrations to showcase the newly transformed space early next year," said council's manager libraries and community services, Alex Mills.
"In the meantime, come along and enjoy our Pop Up Library at Central Park in Wingham, on 20 December."
The Wingham Library closed on Friday, June 24 for a $1 million renovation that includes a ground floor extension featuring new accessible shelving and an accessible toilet, and restoration of the library's top floor.
The upgrades include a new upstairs level which will include additional study areas, relaxation seating and a large meeting room with the capacity to host events.
The top floor will be accessible by the new internal lift providing community access to the heritage reading and function rooms.
While the project has been impacted by ongoing wet weather and delays to the lift, the new extension is already complete and work inside is progressing. There has been significant investment in plumbing, electrical and telecommunications to bring this heritage building into the new century.
All items borrowed can be returned to the Pop Up Library or to any other branch of MidCoast Council Libraries.
The Home Library Service is available to any community members who have difficulty accessing the branches due to illness or other barriers. Contact Taree Library to find out more.
Rate payments can be made online, or at the post office next door to the library.
This project is jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the NSW government with $500,000 coming from the 2019/20 Public Library Infrastructure Grant Program from the NSW government, as well as a further $400,000 from the Wingham area developer contributions, and $100,000 from the library general budget.
For more information, go to Wingham Library renovation and expansion | Have Your Say (nsw.gov.au).
