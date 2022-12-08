Award winning animal photographer, Jo Lyons says every day is a 'pinch myself moment'.
Jo and husband Neal escaped the hustle and bustle of corporate life in Sydney four years ago, is living the ultimate dream.
The couple has settled into country life on their 18.6 hectare property in Wootton along with their three rescue dogs/kids, Luna, Harvey and Henry.
Jo, who specialises in capturing heart-warming, soulful portraits of dogs and their people, last Saturday, December 3 launched her second fundraising book, Tails of Barrington Coast.
The self-published, coffee table book celebrates stories of all breeds and sizes of dogs from across the Mid-Coast region, while at the same time raising much-needed funds and awareness for endangered wildlife in need through Aussie Ark.
Jo's decision to support Aussie Ark followed a recent visit to the Barrington Tops animal sanctuary where she experienced first-hand the great work being done to protect endangered Australian wildlife
"They run (the facility) on a very tight budget. It is the most incredible place," Jo said.
Highlighting her tour was a cuddle with baby Tasmanian devil, Rufus Bettong, while she also took the time to capture the facility's many native residents.
Jo says she has 'always' loved animals and dogs, and dabbled with photography back in her 20s.
But, it was back in 2011 when she began volunteering to photograph abandoned animals sitting on death row in one of Sydney's largest pounds Jo was able to turn her passion and advocacy into a career.
"There is a real urgency for (attractive) animal photographs," she said.
Photographs which are appealing and heart-warming, which capture the hearts of those intending to adopt a pet.
"It was incredibly rewarding seeing these animals rescued and rehomed."
My job is to serve people who truly love their dogs, those who consider dogs family, not pets, those whose kids have four legs (or three), whose dogs mean the world, she said.
"I love dogs; they are my kids. I have a real connection with dogs."
As a youngster Jo discarded her dolls in preference for teddy bears and as she grew older would often bring home a stay.
She has honed her photography skills through a number of courses.
"But, the grunt of learning was at the shelter."
Jo plans to take a short break from publishing to concentrate on completing her on-property studio and capture the personalities and images of local pooches.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
