Cedar Party Road, Kolodong to be closed for nightworks

December 8 2022 - 2:00pm
Rroad closure in place for Cedar Party Road, Kolodong planned for December 12 to 14. Picture supplied.

Roadworks on Cedar Party Road at Kolodong is planned for next week, with a road closure in place for nightworks.

Local News

