The community of Wherrol Flat has celebrated a whopper of a community Christmas party this year.
Through the machinations of resident Courtney Slits, 61 local children have received presents donated by Drought Angels to the tune of more than $9000. Drought Angels is a Queensland-based charity that provides disaster relief for Australian farmers.
During the toughest times, the thing that has got many of us through is our community- Wherrol Flat resident, Courtney Slits
Not only that, but the party was attended by Hunter Valley Santa, Mrs Claus and two elf helpers who travelled up from Maitland to hand out all the gifts and meet and greet the kids, as well as gifting the children a book each.
"In recent years droughts, bushfires, powerful storms and heat waves, a pandemic and flooding have all impacted the community," Courtney said.
"Life on the land has always been hard in Australia, but these past few years have delivered one extreme after another, demanding new levels of resilience.
"During the toughest times, the thing that has got many of us through is our community.
"The Wherrol Flat Christmas Party is a day where all the local farmers and families take the day off and come together to celebrate not only Christmas but also another year of being a part of this incredible community."
As well as Drought Angels and the Hunter Valley Santa, Courtney also thanked MidCoast Council, Bakers Delight, Wingham Beef Exports, and also Land Transport, Pacific Swift Transport, and J and P Richards Transport who transported the gifts from Queensland at no cost.
Every one of these organisations have jumped on board to make this Christmas party memorable.
