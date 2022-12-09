GROUP Three Rugby League chairman Wayne Bridge will oversee his last official duty tonight (Friday, December 9) when the Group Three Hall of Fame induction is held at the Wingham Services Club.
Mr Bridge has been chairman for the past 15 years. He will be stepping down at the group's annual meeting to be held at the services club next Thursday night.
The hall of fame was inaugurated in 2013 and six new members will be inducted at tonight's function.
They are:
Coggan played a leading role in United's premiership wins in 1971 and 73. He was player of the match in the 1971 triumph, while he also represented North Coast.
Dark, the first hall of famer from the Pirates, is a 10-time winner of the club's player of the year, a former captain, coach and captain-coach who has also coached at representative level.
Loadsman was known as 'The Voice of Group Three' for his broadcasts of games on Radio 2RE during the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
Parish represented North Coast and Country.
Skinner was a group representative who gave a lifetime of service to the Tigers and Group Three.
Taylor was a North Coast representative and stalwart of Old Bar sides, while he was a member of the 1978 premiership side.
Nominees for the hall of fame can come from clubs or the general public.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.