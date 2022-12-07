Manning River Times
Tinonee Public School students raising funds for Murwillumbah East Public School post-floods

By Julia Driscoll
December 7 2022 - 3:00pm
Lara and Shayee modelling some of the bracelets made to raise funds for a school in northern NSW. Picture supplied

Two year four students from Tinonee Public School are raising funds for a flood-stricken northern NSW school out of unconditional kindness.

