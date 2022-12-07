Two year four students from Tinonee Public School are raising funds for a flood-stricken northern NSW school out of unconditional kindness.
Initially, the two were doing what all the other students were doing - making things to sell on a "fun day", similar to a Kidpreneur day, as a fundraiser.
The Department of Education linked up schools unaffected by floods to schools who were affected by the first floods in northern NSW early this year. Tinonee was paired with Murwillumbah East Public School - a school of similar size to Tinonee - that had gone underwater in the floods.
Tinonee students raised $800 on the fun day to send to Murwillumbah East. However, Lara and Shaylee didn't want to stop there.
The two decided they wanted to continue to make and sell bracelets, pencil toppers and rings out of loom bands, to keep raising money for Murwillmbah East.
"They spent hours and hours! They also expected nothing in return except to know that they have helped other kids in another school. They haven't even met them!" Tinonee Public School principal, Karen Austin said.
The girls empathised with their peers up north, having been through drought, fires, two floods and COVID themselves, so they kept making their product, every afternoon after school for an entire school term, to fill orders totalling $120.
They are exceptional students and their kindness is outstanding.- Karen Austin, Tinonee Public School principal
"They are exceptional students and their kindness is outstanding."
Murwillumbah East sent Tinonee two laminated aerial photos of the school community to say "thank you for your support". Lara and Shaylee each got a special photo of their own for their extra effort.
Now the orders have been filled, the girls are having a well-earned little rest from making loom band products. However, once they have finished resting they plan to pick up the loom bands again and keep raising money for Murwillumbah East Public School.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
