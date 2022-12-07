Bulahdelah man charged with sexual assault

Manning Great Lakes Police District detectives have charged a Bulahdelah man following an investigation into alleged sexual offences involving a minor.
Officers attached to the Hunter Child Abuse Squad began investigations after they received a report earlier this week that two girls, aged 11 and 14, had been sexually assaulted by a man known to them.
Following inquiries, a man aged in his early 30s was arrested at a home in Bulahdelah and taken to Forster Police Station Tuesday afternoon, December 6.
He was charged with three counts of intentionally sexually touch child, two counts of have sexual intercourse with child, and one count of aggravated indecent assault - victim under the age of 16 years.
The 31-year-old man was refused bail to appear before Taree Local Court today, Wednesday, December 7.
Anyone with information about incidents such as these is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
