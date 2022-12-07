Manning River Times
The man will appear in Taree Court today, Wednesday, December 7

Updated December 7 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 1:41pm
Bulahdelah man charged with sexual assault

Manning Great Lakes Police District detectives have charged a Bulahdelah man following an investigation into alleged sexual offences involving a minor.

