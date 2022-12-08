New members are needed to join our local Rural Fire Brigades and help not only your community but many others, with fires, floods, accidents and everything else that has been happening lately.
If you have some time to spare and would like to help, contact your local brigade.
All training and gear its provided and there are roles to suit everyone.
The Lansdowne School students will have their Big Day Out event this year at Taree Ten Pin Bowling on Tuesday, December 13. They will all have two games of bowling and pizza for lunch.
The last day of Term 4 is Friday, December 16 for school students. First day back for all students is Tuesday, January 31.
Lansdowne School has asked members of the local community to contact school security if they see anyone on school grounds outside of school hours. "Share our Space" will operate between 8am and 5pm during school holidays.
If you see anyone outside of these hours or unsupervised children during these hours please phone 1300 88 00 21 School Security. They are available 24/7.
Lansdowne Community Hall will hold its annual Twilight Market on Saturday, February 25, 2023. For bookings and further information please phone 6556 7146.
The Coopernook Action Group committee which was assisting with the organising of "Carols in the Park", has been forced to cancel the event.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, they were unable to comply with the many regulations required within the time frame they allowed.
The Upper Lansdowne Play Group have finished for this year and will return in 2023 when the school children return to school.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall's annual community Christmas party is on tomorrow Saturday, December 10 at the hall from 5.30pm. Please "bring a plate" of either sweet or savoury finger food to share, nothing that needs to be heated. Take along your drinks, nibble, and a chair. Weather permitting, they will have the campfires ablaze.
Lansdowne Art Exhibition being held over two days, Saturday May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at the Lansdowne Community Hall.
Times are Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 3pm. Prize money has been increased and there are extra sections. The exhibition is judged by "People's Choice"
SECTIONS
JUNIOR: 7 years and under - Any subject in any medium (Size limit A3.) 1st prize $30.
JUNIOR: 8 to 12 years - Any subject in any medium (Size limit A3.) 1st prize $40.
YOUTH: 13 to 18 years - Any subject in any medium (Size limit 100 x 100 cm.) 1st prize $75.
LOCAL SCENE (Manning, Great Lakes and Hastings area scene) in any medium (Size limit 100 x 100 cm.) 1st prize $350.
EQUINE SUBJECT: in any medium (Size limit 100 x 100 cm.) 1st prize $350.
OPEN SUBJECT: in any medium (Size limit 100 x 100 cm.) 1st prize $350.
MINIATURE and SMALL PAINTINGS: Any subject in any medium (Size limit 25 x 25 cm not including frame.) 1st prize $300.
LANSDOWNE VALLEY ART CHALLENGE: Any subject in any medium by any artist residing in the Lansdowne/Upper Lansdowne valley who has never entered an art competition before (Size limit 29 x 42 cm A3.) Jackpot prize from all entries to winner.
Entries close 5pm on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Entry forms are now available. For further information and for entry forms, please phone Rhonda Hardes: 0418 920 984, email: rhardes@bigpond.net.au; or Louise Green: 0439 594 754.
