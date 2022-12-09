Manning River Times

Nathan Ross named in Group 3 representative squad


By Mick McDonald
December 9 2022
New Wingham team mates Mitch Collins and Nathan Campbell will also play for Group Three against Group Two next February.

FORMER Newcastle Knight Nathan Ross has been named in the Group Three Rugby League representative squad to meet Group Two in a North Coast selection trial at Kempsey on Saturday, February 11.









