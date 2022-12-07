After countless hours of research and consultation, with the assistance of a 'Disaster Recovery Grant', they have seen growing community awareness and stronger community networks and produced two important documents: Harrington and Crowdy Head Community Emergency Guide - a working guide for community leaders and emergency services personnel that will facilitate more effective cooperative responses in the event of an emergency; and Harrington and Crowdy Head: A Resilient Community - for all residents, detailing how individuals and households can prepare for emergencies, what to expect when they occur and resources to assist in recovery.