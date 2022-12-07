The Harrington and Crowdy Head Community Resilience Team (CRT) has been recognised at national level.
The team received the highly commended award at the 2022 Suncorp Resilient Australia National Community Awards ceremony held in Hobart.
The award was greatly appreciated and somewhat unexpected, according to project community liaison officer, Mike Parsons.
"It was pretty special and very exciting," Mr Parsons said.
The CRT was formed after the highly stressful black summer bushfires and a major flood in March 2021 threatened their lives and homes and caused significant environmental and economic losses.
CRT members are volunteers working together to lead and support the community to build resilience in facing future challenges.
After countless hours of research and consultation, with the assistance of a 'Disaster Recovery Grant', they have seen growing community awareness and stronger community networks and produced two important documents: Harrington and Crowdy Head Community Emergency Guide - a working guide for community leaders and emergency services personnel that will facilitate more effective cooperative responses in the event of an emergency; and Harrington and Crowdy Head: A Resilient Community - for all residents, detailing how individuals and households can prepare for emergencies, what to expect when they occur and resources to assist in recovery.
Our evacuation plans and emergency capabilities have improved, though we're never totally safe in terms of our bushfires and floods etc- Community Liaison officer, Mike Parsons
Tim Yapp and Mike Parsons made the journey to Hobart to represent the group.
"To be perfectly honest, and as exciting and special as it was to be acknowledged as a finalist, I don't think we expected to get such a great result on behalf of our community."
While the award represents a prestigious acknowledgement of the efforts of the group, members are committed to the ongoing work to ensure community safety in what can be at times a volatile and changing environment.
"Our evacuation plans and emergency capabilities have improved, though we're never totally safe in terms of our bushfires and floods etc," Mr Parsons said.
"But I think as a result of the work our group's put together, with a lot of help and a lot of resource information from a lot of different sources, we're providing a more comfortable feeling amongst the community should any situation arise."
While acknowledging the participation and input from many varied sources throughout the community, Mr Parsons made special mention of the efforts of chairperson, Vicki Connell.
"She's kept this group together and been inspirational, and a lot of the credit goes to her in the manner she's managed this group and we can't thank her enough for those efforts," Mr Parsons said.
