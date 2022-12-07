MidCoast Council was named a winner at the annual Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Awards for its work in eradicating an invasive weed species.
A finalist in the Invasive Species Management section, MidCoast Council was the winner of Division C (population over 70,000) and the overall winner for the section.
The award was specifically given for council's implementation of a rapid response biosecurity program to eradicate plume poppy.
Plume poppy is a "novel" weed species in NSW, that is, a species not previously identified as being in the State.
"This is the first time Boconnia has been identified as escaped in the Australian environment," said council's strategic weeds biosecurity officer, Terry Inkson.
The potentially invasive weed was found in Kiwarrak Estate, Rainbow Flat in 2021.
Council said the appearance of the weed was thought to occur from germination after the 2019 bushfires in the area.
"The Kiwarrak community worked with us to remove this invasive weed from the district, including in environmentally sensitive Khappinghat National Park," Mr Inkson said.
"We're very proud of those in the Kiwarrak community who helped us to achieve this amazing result. They've done a great service to the region by helping us stop this invasive weed from spreading."
MidCoast Council implemented and lead a rapid response to eradicate the weed, in collaboration with local community groups, landholders and National Parks and Wildlife Service.
You can learn how to tell plants from weeds with MidCoast Council's publication of Garden Escapees, a free book available at all MidCoast Council customer service centres and libraries, or download it at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Environment/Environmental-Projects/Garden-Escapees-weed-handbook.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.