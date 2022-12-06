Manning River Times
Wingham's Riverside Reserve upgraded post-flood

December 6 2022 - 5:00pm
Wingham's Riverside Reserve has officially reopened to the public, 18 months after it was totally destroyed by the worst flood in living memory.

