Wingham's Riverside Reserve has officially reopened to the public, 18 months after it was totally destroyed by the worst flood in living memory.
"This was Armaggedon," federal MP Dr David Gillespie said, referring to the devastation the reserve suffered. Dr Gillespie and Tanya Thompson, who has been preselected by the Nationals for the State seat of Myall Lakes, were representing MP Stephen Bromhead who is retiring after being diagnosed with mesothelioma.
MidCoast Council's deputy mayor, Alan Tickle acknowledged the combined efforts of the Wingham community and the three levels of government to bring this project to fruition.
The upgrade has been completed in time for the summer holiday season. Improvements include refurbished amenities, new picnic tables, a formalised car park, landscaping and earthworks.
Representing the Wingham community was Bill Kneipp. There has been a huge amount of volunteer work done at the reserve over the past four and a half years, Mr Kneipp said.
This reserve not only brings the community together, it brings visitors to our region and supports our local economy.- MP Dr David Gillespie
The upgrade received $102,880 from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Council also obtained an additional $223,610 from Local Government NSW, funded by the NSW Environmental Trust, to restore the flood-damaged flying-fox roosting and foraging habitat over coming years. The grant will support the rehabilitation of eight hectares of land. These funds will be used for revegetation and weed control to restore the endangered low land rainforest.
After the 2021 floods, the original plan was expanded to include repairs to damaged facilities. A further $100,000 from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program was granted to undertake this repair work.
The reserve was also made more resilient to future floods by the construction of picnic islands, diversion of stormwaters, and enlargement and creation of drain dishes.
"It's important to rebuild and protect our community assets," Dr Gillespie said. "This reserve not only brings the community together, it brings visitors to our region and supports our local economy."
Although the upgrade experienced delays caused by ongoing wet weather, it was completed outside the flying-fox breeding season, in harmony with NSW Government guidelines.
