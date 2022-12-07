Manning River Times
Home/News

Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
December 8 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tinonee Topics: Christmas lighting up

Christmas lights

Noticed a couple of homes in Tinonee with some very nice bright Christmas lights on their homes. The one on the corner of Claxton and Cotton Streets opposite the school yard has a wonderful display of everything Christmas. The other is on the corner of Claxton and Peveril Street and the decorations are just delicate lines of coloured lights. Thank you to both for helping to create the Christmas spirit in our little town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.