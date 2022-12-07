Tinonee Topics: Christmas lighting up

Noticed a couple of homes in Tinonee with some very nice bright Christmas lights on their homes. The one on the corner of Claxton and Cotton Streets opposite the school yard has a wonderful display of everything Christmas. The other is on the corner of Claxton and Peveril Street and the decorations are just delicate lines of coloured lights. Thank you to both for helping to create the Christmas spirit in our little town.
Thanks to the council workers who have filled up the potholes on the section of Claxton Street between Winter and Cotton Streets and the odd one in Manchester Stree,t but they seemed to have missed the one in front of the Museum and on the top of the hill going down towards the school. I guess a little is better than nothing.
A great day was had by members of the Wingham Spinners and Craft Group, who gathered at Tinonee Memorial Hall last Wednesday to enjoy their Christmas lunch "with all the trimmings', which was catered for by the ladies of the Tinonee Memorial Hall Committee.
The committee has been booked to cater for a further Christmas function on Saturday, December 17 when the Taree Quota Ladies will celebrate the end of their year.
How quickly the school year has flown. On Thursday, December 8 the School Presentation Day was held at the Manning Entertainment Centre when the various awards for class efforts were presented together with the announcement of 2023 school captains and vice captains.
Coming up on December 13 will be the Year 6 farewell dinner as the last day of school term is Friday, December 16.
The school is asking parents to check out the lost property box as there are a number of school jumpers with no names on them, if they are not claimed they will be taken to the local second-hand stores at the end of term.
The start of the school year for 2023 for all students will be Thursday, January 31.
Students from years 3-6 attended a Soccer Gala Day in Taree recently - it being a five-a-side round robin event. Tinonee had 10 teams made up of 20 students from years 3 and 4 and a further 31 students from years 5 and 6 and had a great day.
Family members who have relatives interred in The Bight Cemetery on Tinonee Road are probably breathing a sigh of relief that the cemetery has finally been mowed and looking somewhat more presentable especially with Christmas coming up. Many folk will be visiting over the holiday period to remember their loved ones and at least they can now find them without having to be on the lookout for snakes that lurk in the long grasses.
My how quickly the years go by. Son Andrew and wife Sharona celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on December 2 and it doesn't seem that long ago we were in Queensland for the big day. We rang them to wished them all the best and hopefully this coming year will be better and we can get up to see them and the grandchildren, Keala and Korben, who had just about finished their school year.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.