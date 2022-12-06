Manning River Times
Manning Valley team to carry the first Rotary Peace Pole to Congo

Updated December 6 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 12:00pm
Dr Grace Maano with new friends in Lotumbe (left) and introducing ECG basics to healthcare workers (right). Pictures supplied

A film fundraiser screening of Avatar: The Way of Water, will be held Thursday, December 15 at Fay's Cinema, Taree at 6 pm to benefit obstetric emergency training that Taree's Dr Grace Maano will provide in Congo in January 2023

