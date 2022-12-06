Manning Valley team to carry the first Rotary Peace Pole to Congo

A film fundraiser screening of Avatar: The Way of Water, will be held Thursday, December 15 at Fay's Cinema, Taree at 6 pm to benefit obstetric emergency training that Taree's Dr Grace Maano will provide in Congo in January 2023
Three Manning Valley residents are headed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in January, carrying the first Rotary Peace Pole to be placed in a nation known for decades of conflict. The peace pole will carry the universal peace message "May Peace Prevail on Earth" in four languages.
In addition, the team will be providing obstetric emergency training at three hospitals, coaching Congolese project partners in visual storytelling and evaluating community development projects funded by HandUp Congo, a small non-profit that manages two major projects under the Rotary Australia World Community Service (RAWCS) banner.
The team members are Dr Grace Maano, founder of Hiraya MidCoast Women's Health Clinic at Wynter Street Medical Centre in Taree, and Wingham residents Kevin and Lucy Hobgood-Brown, who both grew up in the DRC.
This will be Dr Maano's second trip to the DRC, while the Hobgood-Browns have regularly led skilled volunteer teams who have collaborated with Congolese project partners on such initiatives as beekeeping, women's microcredit, sewing and emergency medicine education.
The January team will also include Australian rural health specialist Dr Etwell Mari and Fergus Ewington, a human rights volunteer.
A highlight of the trip will be the 600 kilometre round trip journey in a dugout canoe to a remote village called Lotumbe. The 6000 inhabitants of Lotumbe live alongside the vast Momboyo river, a tributary of the mighty Congo River. The community is accessible only by dugout canoe or on forest paths in Congo's least resourced province, Equateur.
Development initiatives in the village range from leadership and entrepreneurship training for Lotumbe's youth, land access and training for women farmers and education for Indigenous girls.
"We have seen how having access to a small loan or tools empowers a woman and positively affects an entire family", says Lucy.
Grace Maano, president of Rotary Club of Taree, looks forward to meeting Congolese Rotarians who are involved with environment protection and peacebuilding initiatives.
"The DRC is located in the world's second largest rainforest, which is rapidly being deforested due to illegal logging and farming by people displaced by conflict," she said.
"I am also looking forward to seeing how women who received their first contraceptive implants on my 2015 visit are faring."
Tickets for the film fundraiser may be booked through Eventbrite on tinyurl.com/yzwn4yut. Raffle tickets will also be sold, with prizes including a stay at Nundoobah Retreat on the Dawson River, a $100 gift voucher at Taree's Jashan Indian Lounge, a handmade honeycomb rug and Hunter Valley honey, as well as African art, jewellery and music CDs. For information about the film fundraiser contact handupcongo@gmail.com. For information about HandUp Congo go to www.handupcongo.org.
