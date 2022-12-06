SWIMMERS from Coffs Harbour to the Newcastle area took part in Wingham's picnic carnival held on Saturday.
In all nine clubs were represented on a day where weather conditions varied.
The Laurieton carnival will be held on Saturday, December 18, with entries closing on December 12.
Meanwhile Taree Torpedoes will host the Swimming North Coast Speedo Sprints heats on February 4.
Competitors will aim to qualify for the Speedo Sprint finals in Sydney.
