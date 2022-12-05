A CLASSY innings of 82 by Macleay's Beau Mainey proved to be the difference in Mid North Coast under 17 inter-district cricket clash against Manning at Old Bar.
Manning batted first making 9/137 off 48 overs. Spencer Farland top scored with 56 while Brock Wilson made a valuable 19.
Macleay lost five wickets on the way to victory in the 20th over.
Drew Gosper (2/21) narrowly missed out on a hat-trick while Christian Paterson also bowled well with 2/23.
MANNING under 13s are undefeated after the first five rounds of Mid North Coast competition, after defeating Hastings Green in a top of the ladder clash at Gloucester.
Manning won the toss and elected to bowl on what proved to be a "sticky" wicket.
Gus Loretan (2/1) and Rory Turner (2/16) took early wickets to leave Hastings reeling at 3/7 and they found it difficult to recover the innings.
Zac Hoolahan (13no) fought hard for Hastings but the consistent loss of wickets ensured they were constrained to a total of just 65.
Wickets were shared between Nick Kennewell, Riely McLeod, Josh Oliver and Jesse Eggins. Jesse Townsend also snared a direct hit run out.
There was still plenty of bounce in the wicket for the second innings with Carter Cox 16(41) living dangerously, while the ever composed Charlie Matheson made a solid 26 no off 54 balls, to ensure the target was passed in the 17th over.
In the under 11s Manning 109 defeated Macleay 44, with Khaiden Meldrum taking 4/5.
The under 15s match was a cliffhanger. The game was transferred to South West Rocks due to wet weather.
Manning made 154 from their 45 overs with Zane Hopkins top scoring with 41 and Daniel Hitchings also contributing a valuable 36.
The match was in the balance as Coby Johnston made 68 before being dismissed by Andrew Fraser (3/20) leaving Macleay at 5-112. Sam Watts (5/22) then picked up three wickets as Macleay fell just 7 runs short all out for 147 in the 41st over.
