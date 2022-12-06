The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch finished up the year's activities with its annual Christmas lunch held at Taree Old Bar Surf Club.
Guests were treated to a fully catered meal with roast meats and vegetables, as well as a range of salads and desserts.
Members' families, including children, were on hand to share the enjoyment. There was a lucky door prize and two 100 Club draws which added to the enjoyment.
Club president, Jeff Early, ran through the extensive list of activities that the sub-branch has been involved in over the past year.
The news that sub-branch and auxiliary membership now number about 90 - an increase from 10 just three years ago - was well received and is a credit to the enthusiasm and leadership of the president.
Most importantly, the welfare assistance provided to some of their own members and also to veterans travelling through the area who were in difficulty, was highlighted. Welfare support to veterans and their families is one of the main purposes of the RSL.
Lewis Street development
MidCoast Council has advised of a modification to a manufactured housing estate in Lewis Street, Old Bar.
The plans will be on display until February 6, 2023 and residents of the area with a particular interest in this development can view the plans or lodge a submission either at council offices or on their website; haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/development-applications-on-exhibition
