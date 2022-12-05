TAREE Touch Association will send eight teams to the State Junior Cup in Dubbo next February.
The association won't have sides in the under 18 girls and boys grades.
Teams were picked earlier this year and are already in training. They'll head to Nelson Bay for the Hunter championships on February 4 and 5 as part of the buildup for the State Junior Cup.
Taree was represented in the senior mixed and men's 20s divisions at last weekend's senior State Cup in Port Macquarie, with the senior mixed making the semi-finals. Wingham Touch had teams in the open men, women and men's 40s.
Meanwhile, Taree Touch Association president Graham Goodwin threw his support behind the return of the senior State Cup event to the Tuffins Lane and Regional Stadium precincts in 2023.
"We're disappointed the northern conference for the juniors has gone to Dubbo because of a bad couple of seasons we've had," he told the Port Macquarie News.
"We don't mind the travel, but Port Macquarie as a venue... you just can't beat it because it has everything it needs.
"I just hope the northern conference comes back to Port Macquarie [in 2024]. We're happy if it stays at Port Macquarie all the time."
The contract for future hosting rights for the annual touch football tournament is now up for grabs following the completion of the 2022 event on December 4.
Mr Goodwin believed Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's decision to buy back the land at Tuffins Lane will be a positive step in the right direction to secure the event's future.
"It's a bonus council are looking to buy the land up there, so they can improve some of the drainage problems they have," he said.
"I've got no complaints. I think [Port Macquarie Touch Association] do a great job with the way they run it. The whole thing went really smoothly."
