TAREE Touch Football Association's senior mixed (over 30s) side was bundled out in the semi-finals of the State Cup played at Port Macquarie.
The team lost to Newcastle 6-5 in the semi, with the scores at 5-5 before Newcastle broke the deadlock with a touchdown in the dying seconds. Taree led by two touchdowns at one point.
Taree only lost one game in the preliminary matches, although they played three draws. They beat Newcastle in the pool game.
Mick Henry was outstanding in all games for Taree and was named players' player.
Taree's under 20 men just missed a berth in the quarter finals.
"A lot of them were playing in the State Cup for the first time, so it was good experience for them,'' Taree Touch president Graham Goodwin said.
JJ Gibson and Harry Westley were the pick for Taree.
Wingham's open men's side lost the division two bowl quarter final. Wingham was also represented in the open women and men's 40s divisions.
Two Taree referees, Graham Goodwin and Phil Rainger were appointed to finals, Goodwin the women's 40s and Grainger the open women's B division.
The tournament was hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions and wet weather for the past two years. However, while there was some rain on Friday, conditions were generally good for the three day event.
