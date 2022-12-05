Burrell Creek Hall Christmas Markets

Burrell Creek Hall Markets are holding a Christmas market on Sunday, December 11 from 9am to 12.30pm.
For sale will be some great locally made produce. There will be some fabulous Christmas gift ideas and lots of handmade goodies. Food, tea and coffee available.
Calling all stallholders, get in quick to book your space. Inside spots from $11. Outside spots from $5. Car boot sale opportunities. Book with Mydie Keegan on 0425 246 916 to reserve your spot.
