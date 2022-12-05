Manning River Times
What's on

Burrell Creek Hall Christmas Markets

Updated December 5 2022 - 11:08am, first published 11:03am
Carmen Spriggs has been busily hand knitting some great gift ideas ready for the Christmas December Market at Burrell Creek Hall. Picture supplied

Burrell Creek Hall Markets are holding a Christmas market on Sunday, December 11 from 9am to 12.30pm.

Local News

