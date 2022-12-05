Manning River Times

Taree United defeat Gloucester in Manning T1 cricket | Photos

December 5 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE United moved to outright second place on the Manning T1 cricket competition after Gloucester's batting collapsed in the game played at Taree Recreation Ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.