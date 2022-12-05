TAREE United moved to outright second place on the Manning T1 cricket competition after Gloucester's batting collapsed in the game played at Taree Recreation Ground.
United go into the Christmas/New Year break on 42 points, trailing Great Lakes on 45. Wingham's heavy defeat by Great Lakes leaves them in third place on 36 while Gloucester stay inn outright fourth on 18 points after Taree West defeated Old Bar in the game at Old Bar.
Gloucester captain Harry Clarke won the toss and sent United into bat. This paid early dividends when Ben Reynolds dismissed Matt Collier for 3 while Sam Whitbread removed Damon Minett for for 5.
However, in-form Josh Hardy and Tom Burley combined for a 124 run partnership before Hardy went for 49. He hit four boundaries.
Burley was in good touch and top scored with a big hitting 67. He smashed six sixes in his 65 ball stay at the crease. Josh Meldrum hit a belligerent 43 from just 30 deliveries, with four boundaries and two sixes while Ricky Campbell chipped in with 25 as United batted out the 40 overs to make 8/218.
Reynolds finished with 3/37 for the Bushmen, Whitbread 2/34 and Mitchell Pinch 2/49.
Gloucester were 1/55 with Johny Cornelius (2() and Ryan Yates (32) at the crease. However, from there they crashed to be all out for just 77.
Meldrum had a productive day for United, claiming four wickets.
Manning T1 cricket will resume on Saturday, January 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.