GREAT Lakes hold a lead in Manning T1 cricket going into the Christmas/New Year break.
The Dolphins are on 45 points, clear of premiers Taree United on 42, with Wingham 36. Gloucester make up the four on 18 following by Old Bar Tavern on 12 and Taree West 9.
Dean Bensch recorded his best figures in T1 when he tore through an understrength Wingham batting lineup in the clash at Cedar Party Reserve.
Bensch claimed 6/12 from five overs and Wingham crashed to be all out for 88 from 28.5 overs. Ryan McDermott (28) and skipper Dave Rees (13) gave Wingham as reasonable start after Great Lakes won the toss and elected to bowl.
However, it was carnage after the openers were dismissed, with no other batter making it to double figures. Six failed to score.
Bensch was assisted by Blake Clark, who took 3/9.
Bensch then played a leading role in the run chase. Opening the batting, he finished 25 not out as Great Lakes overcame a couple of hiccups to chase down the tally for the loss of five wickets. Skipper Ryan Clarke top scored with 30, Great Lakes taking 32 overs before hitting the winning runs.
TAREE West opened their account in the T1 competition when defeating Old Bar Tavern by 10 wickets in the clash at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar.
The West called correctly at the toss and the decision to bowl was vindicated when Old Bar Tavern made just 87.
Nathan Potts claimed 3/5 for Taree West while Anish vinju Arulmony took 3/21.
Old Bar were in reasonable shape with the score at 2/52. However, skipper Tom Kelly was dismissed by Paul Cox (2/16) and this sparked a collapse. Simon Eggins made a defiant 11, facing 51 balls while Daniel Ford scored 16, but no other batters made it to double figures.
Taree West has had batting problems this season, however, openers Cox and Andrew Taylor were unbeaten, Cox making 42 and Taylor 35.
Cox hit four boundaries and Taylor five, Taree West overhauling the total in 13 overs.
The Manning T1 competition will resume on Saturday, January 14.
