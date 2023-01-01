Historical photos of Taree's early days are now readily available online through the newly created Museums of History NSW (MHNSW).
MHNSW has been formed through the collective resources of the NSW State Archives (SARA), one of Australia's pre-eminent archives and records authorities, and the 12 museums and associated collections cared for by Sydney Living Museums (SLM).
Combining the NSW State Archives Collection, some 90km of historic material and records with a value exceeding $1 billion with 12 historical properties with extensive collections, including the UNESCO World Heritage listed Hyde Park Barracks, MHNSW has immense opportunities to reveal shared histories from multiple perspectives.
"The NSW Government is committed to a future where history is alive and conversations about history take a more prominent place in our cultural landscape," Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said.
"The creation of the Museums of History NSW means that records, archives and images will be better preserved, presented and accessible to the public."
The collection includes pre-1788 Charter of Justice to more than 800,000 last Will and Testament files from 19th and 20th centuries, providing a window into how people lived, and exquisite prints, paintings and artworks depicting our changing landscape.
Fashion, crime, Sydney's underworld and glimpses of how people of the past went about their daily lives can be viewed in the hundreds of thousands of candid and revealing mugshots from the roaring '20s and street photography from 1930-1950s.
Experts, enthusiasts and students can explore the history and trends of textiles, design and architectural innovations through Australia's most extensive collection of trade catalogues, wallpaper, textures and fixtures from the 19th and 20th centuries. Timeless stories of love, longing and passion are told through objects, love letters and photographs, all held within the MHNSW Collection.
The launch of MHNSW marks an opportunity for everyone to explore history beyond what is already known, creating a refreshed outlook on what it truly means to keep historical legacies in front of us and not behind us. In doing so, we acknowledge a journey of learning and unlearning, a process that is integral to the growth and understanding of our state.
To view the range of images simply go to the MHNSW website at: search.records.nsw.gov.au/
