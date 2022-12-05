Taree High School student, Ausha Paulson has received the award for outstanding academic excellence at the 17th Nanga Mai Awards.
Ausha was among 30 academically successful students, confident public speakers, talented performing artists, outstanding sportspeople and student leaders to win an award this year. They joined seven dedicated public school staff members and six community leaders and schools who were also recognised at the award ceremony at Sydney Opera House.
Taree High was also represented by year 12 student Luca Saunders performing two songs with Benn Stewart, while Ethan Ferguson, an ex-Taree High student who moved to Lambton High to pursue his dreams to play rugby league, was awarded an outstanding achievement in sport.
The awards are presented by the NSW Department of Education and recognise students, school staff and elders who have made significant contributions in their communities. Nanga Mai is an Eora (Sydney) word "to dream".
Ausha is described as a self-motivated, respectful, high-achieving student with a strong work ethic. This is evident in her semester reports, achieving first place in three subject areas, second in one and third in two.
The awards citation stated: "Ausha regularly demonstrates her ability to achieve education goals while participating in co-curricular activities such as performing throughout Biripi Country with the Taree High School Aboriginal dance group, working part-time and representing NSW and Australia in a variety of sports."
She has received a substantial number of awards that include categories such as academic achievement, too deadly, certificate of appreciation, leadership, diligence, and school spirit.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the Nanga Mai Awards celebrate schools that have established a culture of respect, caring and inclusive teaching practices that recognise, value and meet the diverse needs of Aboriginal students.
"These awards embrace the diversity of all the schools and supporters who champion our students so they can follow their dreams," Ms Mitchell said.
"We are also honouring the Elders and Aboriginal school staff and community members who bring language, culture and wisdom into our schools."
NSW Department of Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson paid tribute to the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group, which received the award for Outstanding Contribution to Aboriginal Education as the Nanga Mai Awards recognised the 40th anniversary of the NSW Aboriginal Education Policy in public schools.
"The AECG continues to lead the way, supporting Aboriginal students, families and communities through a range of academic and cultural initiatives and programs that uphold the commitments of the Aboriginal Education Policy," Ms Harrisson said.
