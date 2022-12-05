Manning River Times
Taree High School student Ausha Paulson wins Nanga Mai award for academic excellence

December 6 2022 - 4:30am
Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell, with 2022 Nanga Mai winner, Ausha Paulson. Picture supplied.

Taree High School student, Ausha Paulson has received the award for outstanding academic excellence at the 17th Nanga Mai Awards.

