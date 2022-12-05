Manning River Times
Home/News

MidCoast Council receives grant from NSW government

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 5 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$1.2 million has been allocated by the state government to MidCoast Council for pothole repairs. File picture.

MidCoast Council has welcomed the allocation of $1.2 mIllion from the State government for the repair of potholes, but says the figure falls well short of what is required for maintaining the region's roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.