Manning River Times
Home/News

MidCoast Youth Awards presented at Yalawanyi Ganya

December 2 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youth award recipients, from left, Alexis McCarthy, Drew Sumpner-Johnston, Kathryn Fletcher, Olivia Payne, Sienna Agnew, Hayley Watt and Tristian Bennet. Picture supplied

The winners of 2022 MidCoast Youth Awards were presented at a ceremony held at the MidCoast Council Chambers at Yalawanyi Ganya.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.