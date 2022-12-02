A new exhibition exploring Australians' love of boats is on show at Wingham Museum through December and January.
Remarkable - Stories of Australians and their boats, created by the Australian Maritime Museums Council (AMMC) and the Australian National Maritime Museum, provides an opportunity for regional audiences to hear national and local stories.
Australia's history is populated with maritime related stories. With more than 1000 rivers and a coast that stretches for more than 36,000 kilometres, it is no surprise that Australia abounds with stories of people who have lived and worked on the water.
This exhibition presents some of those stories, exploring the remarkable connections between people and their boats.
Thirty-four stories were nominated by maritime museums and heritage institutions from around Australia with 12 of the most compelling stories selected to feature in the exhibition.
Wingham Museum has added to this with two local exhibitions. One showcases Hector Gollan of Tinonee and his boats, and the other features Taree boat builder Bill Ryan.
"After a period of drought, bushfire, COVID-19 and floods the chance for regional communities to enhance a national exhibition with their own content is a great opportunity for outreach and community development," Kevin Sumption, director and CEO of the Australian National Maritime Museum said.
"It gives affected communities the chance to share their stories both locally and nationally,"
Remarkable - Stories of Australians and their boats is on an 18-month national tour across regional Australia.
All 34 submitted Remarkable stories are available now on the AMMC website in a digital archive at Blog Posts.
The project has been assisted by the Australian government's Vision of Australia program.
Wingham Museum is on the corner of Farquhar and Bent Streets, Wingham. The Museum is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm. Entry is adults $5, pensioners $4, children $1, and family $10.
Remarkable is presented by the AMMC and the Australian National Maritime Museum and is the result of a national project where workshops were held across the country. The project was undertaken to create opportunities for community outreach and encourage the participation and collaboration across Australia's maritime cultural institutions, providing a platform for the inclusion of diverse audiences.
The exhibition highlights the local stories of small communities that may be unknown to wider audiences and supports AMMC members in developing their own stories and content, which can be used to supplement the core exhibition theme.
