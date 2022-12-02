Manning River Times
Travelling maritime exhibition at Wingham Museum

December 2 2022 - 3:00pm
Wingham Museum supplements the "Remarkable" exhibition with two local exhibitions. Picture supplied

A new exhibition exploring Australians' love of boats is on show at Wingham Museum through December and January.

