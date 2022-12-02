You know it's Christmas when public parks start glowing with soft light and the sound of carols being sung.
Which is exactly what is planned for Sunday, December 11 when the combined service clubs of Taree (Rotary, Lions and Quota) present Carols by Candlelight on the Riverstage.
The event in Queen Elizabeth Park will have a host of local musicians performing along with a visit by Santa who reportedly will have a lollies to hand out to the kids.
"We're selling glow stars and glow candles, there will be cold drinks, ice creams, and the Lions club are doing the catering so there'll be sausage sandwiches and stuff to buy on the night," said organiser, Rhonda Futterleib.
"You'll need to bring your own chair or a rug to sit on the grass."
As expected, the event is alcohol and glass free so those bringing their own picinic hampers are required to conform to this safety measure.
As for an expected crowd size, that's still up in the air.
"We're hoping it will be around a couple of thousand mark, but we just don't know at this stage," Rhonda said.
"It's the main one for Taree.
"We put some stuff out on Facebook a week ago and had 9500 hits on it within 24 hours, so word is getting around."
Carols by Candle Light on the Riverstage is happening at Queen Elizabeth Park on Sunday, December 11, from 6 - 8pm.
